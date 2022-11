Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.



Welp, just covered my last football game at Memorial Stadium for the foreseeable future. It's been an absolute blast. Yeah, I've had an outlet explode right below me and have eaten too many gas station sandwiches to keep count. (The pretzel bread sliders today were fire. Thanks, Jeff.) But, I enjoyed every minute of it.

The Old Oaken Bucket game offered an interesting matchup. After Indiana's win over Michigan State last week, the momentum they carried into Saturday at least gave the Hoosiers a solid chance of winning, despite the 10.5 point spread.

Here are my final thoughts: