Every week when I sit down to write my thoughts about Indiana football it gets harder and harder to find an angle that makes sense.

An angle that isn't just related to how bad they are. I hate writing about how bad this football team is, but they don't really give me a choice. Top to bottom, it's pitiful.

There's little hope for the future unless significant changes are made, and the position the program and athletic department are in makes those moves happening a very unlikely probability.

Anyway, here are my final thoughts after Indiana's 45-14 loss to Penn State.