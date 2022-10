Welp, Indiana put up a fight in the first half and flirted with history. But, the tale of two halves team we've seen all season was ever-present again yesterday afternoon.

The Hoosiers were actually keeping up with Michigan. They were stopping them on offense and doing what they wanted to on offense. The running backs were getting involved, and Jaylin Lucas was making an impact.

But, stellar days from JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum spelled the inevitable: Indiana losing their third straight, dropping to 3-3.

Here are my final thoughts.