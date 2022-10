Well, the Hoosiers fell 38-33 to Maryland and are now on a four-game losing streak. As every week goes by things are starting to look a lot like last year and that’s obviously not good. The thing is that every week it feels like Indiana is progressively getting worse in a lot of different areas.

Indiana played the entire fourth quarter against a redshirt freshman backup quarterback that only had 13 passing attempts and just 97 passing yards going into the game Saturday. Yet, Indiana could not capitalize on several Maryland mistakes and seem to be shooting themselves in the foot week after week.

So with Indiana being unable to pull all the strings together, here are my final thoughts after Saturday’s loss: