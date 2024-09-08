This is a tough game to pick apart, as everything must be taken with a grain of salt due to Indiana's opponent. However, the Hoosiers did exactly what they were supposed to do on Friday night, dominating in every facet of the game.

The Hoosiers went into the contest as the overwhelming favorite, but the cream and crimson may have surpassed any and all expectations by bashing the Leathernecks 77-3.

Indiana football welcomed FCS opponent Western Illinois to Bloomington on Friday night, taking care of business against the Leathernecks.

Again, Indianas' opponent -- who hasn't won a game since October of 2021 -- has to be taken into account when digesting the Hoosiers' historic Friday win.

However, as Curt Cignetti rightfully said postgame, Indiana can only play the games in front of them and that's exactly what they did.

On the night, Indiana quarterbacks threw just two incompletions and tallied nearly 400 yards passing.

The success threw the air is a welcome sign for Hoosiers fans following a less than impressive week one performance in the passing game.

It's unsurprising that it took some time for Indiana's passing attack to find its stride due to the amount of new faces in the receiving room and the addition of a new quarterback this offseason.

Yes, it came against a poor Western Illinois team, but Indiana's downfield passing attack looked much better in week two after the Hoosiers failed to connect on many downfield passes in the season opener.

The Hoosiers also continued their early season dominance on the ground, averaging 6.9 yards per carry on Friday against the Leathernecks. Six different Hoosiers rushed for a touchdown in the week two affair.

Indiana's ground attack has been the strength of the offense through the first two weeks of the season. It hasn't just been one or two tailbacks that have played well, each and every back that's taken the field has looked great.

Much of the success the Hoosiers have had on the ground can be attributed to Indiana's offensive line -- and tight ends. No matter the halfback, Indiana has had gaping holes to run through to start the season.

The offensive line has consistently gotten great push at the point of attack, and the tight ends have been great in helping establish the run game too.

Indiana did exactly what it was supposed to do on Friday night against Western Illinois, the Hoosiers dominated in all aspects on the offensive side of the ball.