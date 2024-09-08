Final Thoughts: Indiana vs. Western Illinois
Indiana football welcomed FCS opponent Western Illinois to Bloomington on Friday night, taking care of business against the Leathernecks.
The Hoosiers went into the contest as the overwhelming favorite, but the cream and crimson may have surpassed any and all expectations by bashing the Leathernecks 77-3.
This is a tough game to pick apart, as everything must be taken with a grain of salt due to Indiana's opponent. However, the Hoosiers did exactly what they were supposed to do on Friday night, dominating in every facet of the game.
OFFENSE FIRES ON ALL CYLINDERS
Again, Indianas' opponent -- who hasn't won a game since October of 2021 -- has to be taken into account when digesting the Hoosiers' historic Friday win.
However, as Curt Cignetti rightfully said postgame, Indiana can only play the games in front of them and that's exactly what they did.
On the night, Indiana quarterbacks threw just two incompletions and tallied nearly 400 yards passing.
The success threw the air is a welcome sign for Hoosiers fans following a less than impressive week one performance in the passing game.
It's unsurprising that it took some time for Indiana's passing attack to find its stride due to the amount of new faces in the receiving room and the addition of a new quarterback this offseason.
Yes, it came against a poor Western Illinois team, but Indiana's downfield passing attack looked much better in week two after the Hoosiers failed to connect on many downfield passes in the season opener.
The Hoosiers also continued their early season dominance on the ground, averaging 6.9 yards per carry on Friday against the Leathernecks. Six different Hoosiers rushed for a touchdown in the week two affair.
Indiana's ground attack has been the strength of the offense through the first two weeks of the season. It hasn't just been one or two tailbacks that have played well, each and every back that's taken the field has looked great.
Much of the success the Hoosiers have had on the ground can be attributed to Indiana's offensive line -- and tight ends. No matter the halfback, Indiana has had gaping holes to run through to start the season.
The offensive line has consistently gotten great push at the point of attack, and the tight ends have been great in helping establish the run game too.
Indiana did exactly what it was supposed to do on Friday night against Western Illinois, the Hoosiers dominated in all aspects on the offensive side of the ball.
DEFENSE STRUGGLES TO CLOSE FIRST HALF AGAIN
It was one of Curt Cignetti's biggest gripes about Indiana's week one win, the Hoosiers' defense failed to close out the first half strong.
Against Florida International, Indiana's defense allowed a 12 play, 75-yard scoring drive at the end of the second quarter. It was the only points the panthers scored throughout the entire game.
The Hoosiers' lackluster end to the first half prompted Cignetti to bring up playing with the lead following the contest.
Indiana once again ended the second quarter on a low in the Hoosiers' week two blowout victory over Western Illinois.
The lone points the Leathernecks scored on Friday night came on their last offensive drive of the first half. Western Illinois managed to put together a 12 play, 69-yard drive that resulted in three points.
Once again, Cignetti voiced his frustration with his defenses close to the half following the game.
While it hasn't proven to be detrimental for the Hoosiers throughout the first two weeks of the season, as Indiana begins Big Ten play next weekend in Pasadena, the Hoosiers may not be able to afford another poor close to the half.
STILL TOO EARLY TO TELL THE HEIGHTS THIS TEAM CAN REACH
Indiana's off to a 2-0 start to the Curt Cignetti era, but that was to be expected.
With games against Florida International and Western Illinois on the schedule to open the year, Indiana was always expected to head out west looking to improve to 3-0 against UCLA.
Because of the subpar competition the Hoosiers have played to begin the year, it's difficult to gauge where this team is at. Is an 8-4 season within reach, or should expectations be tempered every so slightly, it's probably too early to tell.
Nothing can be taken away from what the Hoosiers have done however to start the season, they've played the teams in front of them.
Indiana handled business -- and then some -- in each of its first two tests of the year, and looked good in the process.
One this is for certain, Hoosier fans will find a lot about this team this upcoming week when Indiana takes on UCLA.
–––––
