PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05REdRNDIxTEVDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Final Thoughts: Indiana vs. Western Illinois

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Indiana football welcomed FCS opponent Western Illinois to Bloomington on Friday night, taking care of business against the Leathernecks.

The Hoosiers went into the contest as the overwhelming favorite, but the cream and crimson may have surpassed any and all expectations by bashing the Leathernecks 77-3.

This is a tough game to pick apart, as everything must be taken with a grain of salt due to Indiana's opponent. However, the Hoosiers did exactly what they were supposed to do on Friday night, dominating in every facet of the game.

Advertisement

OFFENSE FIRES ON ALL CYLINDERS

Sep 6, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) runs the ball in the second half against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 6, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) runs the ball in the second half against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Memorial Stadium. (© Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

Again, Indianas' opponent -- who hasn't won a game since October of 2021 -- has to be taken into account when digesting the Hoosiers' historic Friday win.

However, as Curt Cignetti rightfully said postgame, Indiana can only play the games in front of them and that's exactly what they did.

On the night, Indiana quarterbacks threw just two incompletions and tallied nearly 400 yards passing.

The success threw the air is a welcome sign for Hoosiers fans following a less than impressive week one performance in the passing game.

It's unsurprising that it took some time for Indiana's passing attack to find its stride due to the amount of new faces in the receiving room and the addition of a new quarterback this offseason.

Yes, it came against a poor Western Illinois team, but Indiana's downfield passing attack looked much better in week two after the Hoosiers failed to connect on many downfield passes in the season opener.

The Hoosiers also continued their early season dominance on the ground, averaging 6.9 yards per carry on Friday against the Leathernecks. Six different Hoosiers rushed for a touchdown in the week two affair.

Indiana's ground attack has been the strength of the offense through the first two weeks of the season. It hasn't just been one or two tailbacks that have played well, each and every back that's taken the field has looked great.

Much of the success the Hoosiers have had on the ground can be attributed to Indiana's offensive line -- and tight ends. No matter the halfback, Indiana has had gaping holes to run through to start the season.

The offensive line has consistently gotten great push at the point of attack, and the tight ends have been great in helping establish the run game too.

Indiana did exactly what it was supposed to do on Friday night against Western Illinois, the Hoosiers dominated in all aspects on the offensive side of the ball.

DEFENSE STRUGGLES TO CLOSE FIRST HALF AGAIN

Indiana's Mikail Kamara (6) celebrates with Lanell Carr Jr. (41) after Carr got a sack during the Indiana versus Western Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.
Indiana's Mikail Kamara (6) celebrates with Lanell Carr Jr. (41) after Carr got a sack during the Indiana versus Western Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

It was one of Curt Cignetti's biggest gripes about Indiana's week one win, the Hoosiers' defense failed to close out the first half strong.

Against Florida International, Indiana's defense allowed a 12 play, 75-yard scoring drive at the end of the second quarter. It was the only points the panthers scored throughout the entire game.

The Hoosiers' lackluster end to the first half prompted Cignetti to bring up playing with the lead following the contest.

Indiana once again ended the second quarter on a low in the Hoosiers' week two blowout victory over Western Illinois.

The lone points the Leathernecks scored on Friday night came on their last offensive drive of the first half. Western Illinois managed to put together a 12 play, 69-yard drive that resulted in three points.

Once again, Cignetti voiced his frustration with his defenses close to the half following the game.

While it hasn't proven to be detrimental for the Hoosiers throughout the first two weeks of the season, as Indiana begins Big Ten play next weekend in Pasadena, the Hoosiers may not be able to afford another poor close to the half.

STILL TOO EARLY TO TELL THE HEIGHTS THIS TEAM CAN REACH

Sep 6, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti in the first quarter against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 6, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti in the first quarter against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Memorial Stadium. (© Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

Indiana's off to a 2-0 start to the Curt Cignetti era, but that was to be expected.

With games against Florida International and Western Illinois on the schedule to open the year, Indiana was always expected to head out west looking to improve to 3-0 against UCLA.

Because of the subpar competition the Hoosiers have played to begin the year, it's difficult to gauge where this team is at. Is an 8-4 season within reach, or should expectations be tempered every so slightly, it's probably too early to tell.

Nothing can be taken away from what the Hoosiers have done however to start the season, they've played the teams in front of them.

Indiana handled business -- and then some -- in each of its first two tests of the year, and looked good in the process.

One this is for certain, Hoosier fans will find a lot about this team this upcoming week when Indiana takes on UCLA.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2luZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2ZpbmFsLXRob3VnaHRzLWluZGlhbmEtdnMtd2VzdGVybi1pbGxp bm9pcyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51 bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRF bGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVl OwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3Mu anMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5z cmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBl bC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2Nv cmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBz JTNBJTJGJTJGaW5kaWFuYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmZpbmFsLXRo b3VnaHRzLWluZGlhbmEtdnMtd2VzdGVybi1pbGxpbm9pcyZjNT0yMDIyNzMz MTAyJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEt LSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==