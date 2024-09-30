Final Thoughts: Indiana vs. Maryland

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana football is often to the program's best start to a season since 1967. Indiana is now 5-0 on the season following a 42-28 win on Saturday over Maryland. The Hoosiers are also now ranked inside the AP top-25, coming in at No. 23 in the most recent rankings. It's the first time Indiana has been ranked since the early stages of the disappointing 2021 season. Here's my final thoughts from Indiana's Big Ten home opening win over Maryland.

THIS IS A COMPLIMENTARY FOOTBALL TEAM

Sep 28, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates after a defensive play against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Memorial Stadium. (Photo by © Robert Goddin-Imagn Images)

Indiana played tremendous complimentary football on Saturday against Maryland. Whether it was the offense needing to pick up the defense, or the defense having to get a stop following a turnover, the Hoosiers's offense and defense complimented each other throughout all four quarters of the week five affair. It started early, after quarterback Kurtis Rourke threw an interception on the opening drive of the game. The Terrapins took over possession on their own 36-yard line after intercepting Rourke. Indiana's defense responded by forcing Maryland into a three-and-out. It happened again on the very next drive. Rourke threw his second interception in as many offensive possessions, and yet again, the Indiana defense was there to pick up the offense by forcing another three-and-out. Another instance of the defense picking up the offense was after running back Kaelon Black fumbled the ball in the second quarter with around five minutes to play in the half. With the score tied up at seven, the Terrapins were looking to take the lead. Instead, the Hoosiers' defense forced yet another three-and-out. On the flip side, after the Terrapins scored on the opening drive of the second half, the Hoosiers' offense responded with a touchdown of their own. Throughout the contest, Indiana's offense and defense were complimenting each other and picking one another up when the Hoosiers needed it the most. That's the sign of a good, well-rounded football team.

KURTIS ROURKE STAYED POISED DESPITE EARLY TURNOVERS

Sep 28, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jalen Huskey (22) celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Indiana Hoosiersduring the first half at Memorial Stadium. (Photo by © Robert Goddin-Imagn Images)

Rourke threw his first two interceptions of the season on Saturday, and he did so on the first two possessions of the game. After such a rocky start, it would've been easy for Rourke to continue to spiral, but that didn't happen. Instead, the sixth-year senior showed his experience. He stayed poised and responded, delivering yet another strong performance for the Hoosiers. Taking away Rourke's two interceptions, the Ohio transfer had perhaps the best game of his young Indiana career. Rourke completed 67% of his passes for 359 yards and three passing touchdowns on a rainy afternoon in Bloomington, leading Indiana to another win to begin the season. Rourke's ability to stay calm following his early turnovers is exactly what makes him a great quarterback. Younger, less experienced signal callers might've melted down and continued to turn the ball over. Rourke responded after his second interception on Saturday with a 12-play, 83-yard touchdown drive. The experience and leadership of Rourke has been evident throughout Indiana's 5-0 start to the season. If he continues to play at this level -- maybe excluding the turnovers -- there's no telling how far he can take this Indiana team.

INDIANA'S DEFENSIVE LINE IS DISRUPTIVE

Sep 28, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman CJ West (8) brings down Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. (Photo by © Robert Goddin-Imagn Images)

Indiana's defensive line room was one of the standout groups of the Hoosiers' win over the Terrapins on Saturday. They were disruptive throughout the contest and it was reflected in the postgame box score. Indiana tallied 5.0 sacks in the Big Ten home opener versus Maryland, 4.0 of which came from members of the defensive front. Furthermore, two of those sacks came on big third downs to get the Hoosiers' defense off the field. Throughout the game, Indiana kept Billy Edwards Jr. uncomfortable in the pocket, while simultaneously limiting his ability to scramble and utilize his legs. The Hoosiers' defensive front also did a great job of limiting the rushing attack for the Terrapins. Indiana's defensive line combined for 6.0 of the team's 8.0 tackles for loss on Saturday. Whether it was Mikail Kamara, James Carpenter or CJ West, the Hoosiers were able to consistently get into the Maryland backfield to make disruptive plays. Excluding a 75-yard touchdown run for the Terrapins in the third quarter, the Hoosiers held Maryland to 1.3 yards per carry on 29 rushing attempts. That's a dominant performance in the trenches against a fellow Big Ten opponent. Indiana's defensive line showcased its ability to not only disrupt the game from a pass rush perspective, but also in the rushing game as well.

IT'S TIME TO HAVE *THAT* CONVERSATION

Indiana's Cedarius Doss (13) and JoJo Johnson (3) celebrate being 5-0 after the Indiana versus Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)