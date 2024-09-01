Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana football opened the Curt Cignetti era with a win on Saturday by taking care of business against Florida International. It wasn't a clean performance by any means, but the Hoosiers did what they needed to do to come away with a 31-7 week one victory. There's plenty of positives to take away from the season opener, but there's also some glaring issues for a new look Indiana team that's going to take some time to figure it all out.

INDIANA DOMINATED ON THE GROUND

Aug 31, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Elijah Green (21) runs for a touchdown against the Florida International Panthers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. (Photo by © Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

Indiana didn't have a single 200-plus-yard rushing performance as a team against an FBS opponent last year. It took until week 10 of last season for the Hoosiers to score multiple touchdowns on the ground in a game. On Saturday in the 2024 season opener against FIU, Indiana accomplished both of those feats, rushing for 234 yards and three scores as a team. It was primarily a two-headed attack for the Hoosiers in the opener, with Ty Son Lawton garnering 16 carries on Saturday, while Justice Ellison carried the ball 10 times. Both Lawton and Ellison proved to be quite effective on the ground against FIU. Lawton, a JMU transfer, averaged 4.6 yards a carry on his 16 carries and found the end zone twice. Meanwhile, Ellison averaged 6.8 yards per carry on his 10 touches. They both were able to find consistent and gaping wholes in Florida International's defensive line, a byproduct of the strong run blocking performance from Indiana's offensive line, as well as the tight ends -- specifically Zach Horton. Despite Lawton and Ellison carrying a majority of the workload in week one, it was Elijah Green that ended the contest as the Hoosiers' leading rusher. Green registered five carries on Indiana's final two offensive drives once the game was pretty much out of reach. He was responsible for the Hoosiers' longest play from scrimmage on Saturday, a 51-yard scamper to the house to put the final nail in the coffin for Indiana. All offseason long, Curt Cignetti, offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan and a number of the players raved about the talent, experience and depth in the running back room. A strong running game is key to a successful offense for the Hoosiers in 2024. Indiana needs more performances on the ground like that as the season pushes on.

THE DEFENSE LOOKED FAST, PHYSICAL AND RELENTLESS

Aug 31, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Lanell Carr Jr. (41) celebrate after a defensive play against the Florida International Panthers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. (Photo by © Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

Aside from one drive late in the first half, Indiana's defense looked great in the opener against FIU. The Panthers scored on their final drive of the first half, but outside of that were held scoreless and in check by the Hoosiers' stout defense. Up front, the defensive line managed to get consistent penetration into the backfield. As a team, the Indiana defense tallied eight tackles for loss and four sacks -- numbers seldom reached by the Hoosiers' 2023 defense. Everyone along the defensive line got involved. Eight different defensive lineman recorded at least one tackle on Saturday, as the Hoosiers' d-line accounted for three of the team's sacks and 5.5 of the team's tackles for loss. Moving to the linebacker spot, the pair of JMU transfers Aiden Fisher and Jailin Walker, looked like themselves. They both play with great speed and physicality, and they both possess a high football IQ.

Fisher and Walker led Indiana in tackles on Saturday, as they helped out in the running game, dropped back into pass coverage and even -- in the case of Fisher -- supplied pressure to FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins. The secondary did their job as well for the Hoosiers, limiting chunk plays for the Panthers in the passing game. Jenkins converted 20 of his 29 passes attempts, but he did so for just 129 yards. FIU averaged just 6.5 yards per completion, a lot of which can be credited to Indiana's swarming defense in the secondary. The Hoosiers' secondary also created the lone turnover of the game, an interception by rover Amare Ferrell that was tipped by corner back D'Angelo Ponds. If Indiana's defense can continue to play fast, physical and relentless all season long, the Hoosiers will have a chance against some of the stronger competition in the Big Ten.

PENALTIES

Aug 31, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers Head Coach Curt Cignetti walks along the sideline against the Florida International Panthers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. (Photo by © Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for Indiana in the opener. The Hoosiers racked up too many penalties and there's some question marks surrounding the offense's big play ability. For starters, nine penalties in a game that Indiana controlled from the start is simply not good. A majority of those penalties came against the offense and it's something that group is going to have to clean up before the Hoosiers take on some tougher competition. Cignetti said postgame that it's something the team has continued to work on. With so many new faces, and it being week one of the season, Cignetti isn't too concerned about the penalties just yet.

PASSING GAME UNABLE TO CREATE BIG PLAYS

Indiana's Kurtis Rourke (9) looks downfield during the second half of the Indiana versus Florida International football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)