Final Thoughts: Indiana vs. Charlotte

Indiana football wrapped up its non-conference portion of the schedule on Saturday by playing hosting to Charlotte. The Hoosiers dominated the contest, carving up the 49ers' defense en route to the 52-14 victory. Indiana's now 4-0 this season, looking dominant in each and every win to begin the season.

KURTIS ROURKE IS ONE OF THE BIG TEN'S BEST?

Indiana's Kurtis Rourke (9) passes during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke has consistently shown that he's one of the best signal callers in the Big Ten throughout the first handful of weeks of the season. On Saturday against Charlotte, Rourke and the Hoosiers had once again built a lead so sizable that the Ontario native wasn't needed in the fourth wuarter of play. Rourke went 16-for-20 (80%), for 258 passing yards and one passing touchdown. On the ground, Rourke carried the ball four times for 32 yards and a score on the ground as well. While Rourke's statistical performance was impressive, the sixth-year senior missed out on an even bigger day due to the Hoosiers' efficiency on the ground. Indiana scored six rushing touchdowns on Saturday, taking away a couple of potential passing scores for Rourke. Through the first four weeks of the college football season, Rourke is third in the Big Ten in completion percentage. He's completing 75.5% of his passes on the season. Rourke is also tied for third in the conference in passing yards (1,013) and tied for second in passing touchdowns (eight). The Hoosiers' signal caller is one of three Big Ten quarters backs with eight or more passing touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Lastly, Rourke has the second-highest average passer rating in the Big Ten through four weeks, trailing just Penn State's Drew Allar. Indiana is getting all-conference caliber quarterback play from Rourke to begin the season. If that continues, there's no telling the heights the Hoosiers can reach.

RUNNING GAME CONTINUES TO CLICK

Indiana's Ty Son Lawton (17) runs during the Indiana versus Western Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

It's not only been Rourke and the passing game that has been clicking to start the year. The Hoosiers have also been dominant on the ground. Through the first third of the regular season, Indiana ranks second in the Big Ten in rushing yards. The Hoosiers have the most rushing touchdowns in the conference (18). The next closest team has 13. Indiana has been one of the best rushing teams in the Big Ten to start the year, and that was once again on display on Saturday. The Hoosiers ran the ball for 222 yards -- averaging 5.4 yards per carry -- and six total rushing touchdowns. So far this season, it hasn't mattered who the back in the backfield has been for Indiana. The Hoosiers are getting contributions on the ground from throughout their running back room. A big reason for the success no matter who is in, is the play of Indiana's offensive line. The Hoosiers' offensive front has has been instrumental in opening up big holes for Indiana's tail backs this year. The running game has been pivotal, and will continue to be important, for Indiana in keeping opposing defenses on their heels. A good run game only helps the passing attack, and it's that balance between the two that has been so successful for the Indiana offense through the first four weeks of the season.

DEFENSE LOOKS STRONG, DESPITE ALLOWING MOST POINTS OF THE SEASON

Indiana's Aiden Fisher (4) and Mikail Kamara (6) wrap up Charlotte's Bryce Kennon (86) during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Indiana's defense surrendered a season-high 14 points on Saturday against Charlotte, yet it was still a strong showing from the unit. The 49ers scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives in the second quarter, before the Hoosiers' defense tightened up in the second half. Head coach Curt Cignetti elected to focus more on the fact that Indiana's defense was able to battle through some slight adversity. After the game the Hoosiers' head coach said he was impressed with his team's play on the defensive side of the ball in the second half, given Indiana's struggles in the second quarter on Saturday. The biggest problem defensively for Indiana was stopping Charlotte on the ground. The 49ers ran the ball 33 times for 137 yards and a touchdown in the contest, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. On the season, Indiana's defense has been strong. The Hoosiers still haven't allowed a touchdown in the second half this season. They've allowed just three points in the third and fourth quarters respectively this season. As Big Ten play resumes next weekend, Indiana will need its strong play on the defensive side of the ball to continue.

9 WINS EXPECTED?

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)