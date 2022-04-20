Final Rivals150: Indiana class of 2022

The final Rivals150 rankings have been revealed for the class of 2022. Indiana's four-man class moves up to No. 13 overall in the 2022 class rankings. The Hoosiers hold commitments from five-star guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, five-star forward Malik Reneau, four-star forward Kaleb Banks and three-star guard CJ Gunn. Below is a look at Indiana's current 2022 class and scouting notes on all four commits.

Previous Ranking: 16 Current Ranking: 17

Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy on Hood-Schifino:

"One of the more physically imposing guards in the 2022 class, Hood-Schifino has added significant muscle over the last year and comes with impressive positional versatility. He handles the ball well enough to play the one or the two, while his size allows him to also play minutes at the three in a pinch. His strong upper body allows him to get the rim incredibly well and finish through contact. He has a solid mid-range game but needs to become more consistent from deep. Defensively, Hood-Schifino is one of the more versatile and tenacious guards in 2022, as he brings a rare blend of versatility and quickness to the table and can guard multiple positions. Few high school players are more battle-tested than Hood-Schifino, who plays a truly national high school schedule at superpower Montverde Academy and for Team Thad on the Nike EYBL circuit in the summer."

TheHoosier.com on Hood-Schifino:

"Really good build for a combo guard. Good size, frame. Length. Does a good job scoring at the rim through contact. Showcases his ability to create shots for himself, either from the perimeter or in the mid-range. Can shoot off of the bounce or catch and has a solid stroke. Does a great job penetrating and getting into the lane to make plays for his teammates. He passes up a lot of good shots for great shots. His overall playmaking for his teammates is terrific. He can play either guard position and with his playmaking, really think he can play significant minutes as a primary ball handler if needed. He is also a very good defensive player."

Previous Ranking: 18 Current Ranking: 25

Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy on Reneau:

"Reneau has long been a high-IQ prospect with incredible physical tools and a knack for passing out of the post. His rise in the rankings this summer was based on his development from a skill perspective, particularly on the offensive end... saw him show an increased ability to create his own shot and display more physicality against elite level competition on both the EYBL circuit and at the NBAPA Top-100 Camp," Cassidy said. "Reneau impacts games on the glass even when his shot isn’t going. At his best, he’s a well-rounded box score stuffer that is a threat to post a double-double, At his worst, he’s a steadying presence that will help his team win on the glass and by always making the right choices with the ball in his hands. He has the size and the skill set to play major minutes."

TheHoosier.com on Reneau:

“Reneau is an extremely talented forward who has a great combination of size, touch and athleticism. While he won't blow you away with high flying moments, his ability to score in the low post is what separates him. He has good footwork and touch that allows him to beat opponents with his fundamentals. He is very patient with the ball in his hands and is a good passer out of the post. Outside of his ability in the paint, Reneau is also a good rim runner and does a good job of running in the middle of the floor to help on the break or in the secondary break. Reneau is also a tremendous rebounder. He is very good on both ends of the floor and does it all with positioning due to his high IQ. Because he isn't someone with a huge vertical, he understands the art of rebounding and not just using his athleticism.”

Previous Ranking: 127 Current Ranking: 130

Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy on Banks:

"He is one with great length and rebounds pretty well positional. He also defends and that's tough to find. He gets in the passing lanes, hands on balls in the passing lanes and also easily creates a lot of easy opportunities in transition."



TheHoosier.com on Banks:

"Good stroke. Consistent. Not going to kill you from the outside ever, but always will keep the defense honest. Has the ability to hit some mid-range jumpers, get out in transition and finish at the rim. Good rebounder, very solid on the offensive glass. Length and athleticism helps with that. He's super athletic, long and uses that effectively. Does a good job finishing above the rim with ease. Has continued to develop his ball handling ability and can take defenders off of the dribble from the perimeter."

Previous Ranking: NR Current Ranking:

TheHoosier.com on Gunn: