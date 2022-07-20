Final July Evaluation Period: Key storylines to watch

The second and final live session of July begins at Noon on Wednesday and is expected to be a very busy week through the end of Sunday.

Indiana prospects are in action in Peach Jam (North Augusta, SC), Adidas 3SSB (Seal Beach, CA), Under Armor (Chicago, Ill) and NY2LA (Milwaukee, WI).

The Indiana coaching staff will have a heavy dose at Peach Jam with numerous 2023, 2024 and 2025 prospects in action this week in South Carolina.

With a busy month of July in full swing here are some of the key storylines to follow as we get the second and final live session of July started.