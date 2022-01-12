Film Room: Taking a deeper look into Indiana's elite defense

From almost the moment he was hired as Indiana's head coach, Mike Woodson has preached a team focus on locking down the opposition. It was clear from the very first game of the season that this Indiana team not only bought into their coach's mantra but that they had the talent to do something special.

Indiana's defense this season has been just that -- special. The Hoosiers have the number one scoring defense in the Big Ten at 60.8 points allowed per game and hold opponents to 35.3 percent from the field -- second in the entire country. The Hoosiers are also top 30 nationally in both blocks per game and rebounds per game.

The analytics back up the traditional stats supporting the idea that Indiana's defense is top-level. Synergy Sports rates Indiana's defense in the top-6 percentile across Division I. The individuals that stand out most on defense are Rob Phinisee, Miller Kopp, and Tamar Bates, though almost every player has very positive ratings.