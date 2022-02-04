Film Room: How Indiana may have found its offensive niche against Maryland

Indiana may have unlocked the key to their offense in their 68-55 win against Maryland.

Offense in basketball rarely comes down to making or missing shots -- it is about generating quality looks for players. I draw a parallel to football -- the hard part is drawing up plays to get receivers open, but it can be as easy as pitch and catch once they're in open space.

Basketball is no different. A well-designed offense creates open shots, and from that point, it's the same shooting motion each player has been practicing since they were alone in their driveway at 10 years old. You live with misses in those situations.

Mike Woodson may have figured out exactly what kind of shots his team needs. The advanced statistics scream loud and clear what the Hoosiers' bread-and-butter is, and they unlocked every aspect against Maryland. The three aspects of offense Indiana most utilizes are: