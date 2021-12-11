 Feeding Jackson-Davis is vital, but can't be at the offense's expense
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-11 15:30:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Film Review: Trayce Jackson-Davis and offensive execution

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@trevorgersh

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana's 64-59 loss at Wisconsin revealed some glaring weak points in Mike Woodson's offense, and it may get worse.

Indiana led Wisconsin by 22 at one point in the game, so what changed? The assists tell the whole story.

The Hoosiers had 11 assists on 17 field goals in the first half, with five of those 17 made behind the arc. The team only recorded three total assists in the second half, and seven made baskets.

Mike Woodson's strategy to pound the ball down low didn't work well against Wisconsin
Mike Woodson's strategy to pound the ball down low didn't work well against Wisconsin
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}