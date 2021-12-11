Film Review: Trayce Jackson-Davis and offensive execution

Indiana's 64-59 loss at Wisconsin revealed some glaring weak points in Mike Woodson's offense, and it may get worse.

Indiana led Wisconsin by 22 at one point in the game, so what changed? The assists tell the whole story.

The Hoosiers had 11 assists on 17 field goals in the first half, with five of those 17 made behind the arc. The team only recorded three total assists in the second half, and seven made baskets.