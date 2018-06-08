Listed below is a brief overview of the event's format along with a viewing guide for how you can watch both players in action.

Hurt was also announced as a training camp participant on may 7 and one of 24 players named to the 2018 USA Basketball Men's Junior National Select team which participated in the NCAA Next Generation Sunday at his year's men's Final Four. He part in the 2016 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team October Minicamp.

Jackson-Davis was announced as a 2018 USA Men’s U18 National Team Training camp participant on May 7. He was one of 24 players named to the 2018 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Select Team that took part in the NCAA Next Generation Sunday at the 2018 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

Class of 2019 five-star forwards and IU targets Trayce-Jackson Davis and Matthew Hurt will be competing with the United States U-18 Men's National Team beginning June 10 in the FIBA U-18 Americas Championship in Canada. Both began as two of 32 hopefuls invited to trials earlier this week, surviving two roster cuts to make the 12-man squad.

The FIBA U-18 Americas Championship will take place June 10-16, with games played at the Meridian Centre and Brock University in St. Catherines, Ontario.

The event begins with the Group Phase June 10-12, comprised of two groups - Groups A and B - of four teams each. The U.S. Men's National Team is in Group A.

During that three-day period, each team will play the three other teams within their group once in a round-robin format.

June 13 is a rest day, then the event moves into the Final Phase which runs June 14-16. All teams advance to the quarterfinals from the Group Phase.

In the quarterfinals, which take place June 14:

• First place in Group A will face fourth place in Group B (Game 13).

• Second place in Group A will face third place in Group B (Game 14).

• Third place in Group A will face second place in Group B (Game 15).

• Fourth place in Group A will face first place in Group B (Game 16).

From there, the losers play in Classification Games for 5th-8th place while the winners advance to the semifinals.

The Classification matchups, which take place June 15, will be:

• The loser of Game 13 vs. the loser of Game 15. This contest is Game 17.

• The loser of Game 14 vs. the loser of Game 16. This contest is Game 18.

The semifinals matchups, which also take place June 15, will be:

• The winner of Game 13 vs. the winner of Game 15. This contest is Game 19.

• The winner of Game 14 vs. the winner of Game 16. This contest is Game 20.

The event includes with Final Classification on June 16, which is structured as follows:

• The losers of Games 17 and 18 will play for seventh place, while the winners will play for fifth place.

• The losers of Games 19 and 20 will play for third place, while the winners will play in the championship final for first place.

The top-four teams quality to the 2019 FIBA U-19 Basketball World Cup.

If the text was difficult to follow, you can also refer to the visual guide from FIBA's website below.