Ferrell, Kamara Lead Defensive Charge in Indiana's Rout of Michigan State

It was a less than stellar defensive start for Indiana on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. Michigan State’s Aidan Chiles was connecting with receivers all over the field, and the 13th-ranked Hoosiers not only trailed for the first time all season, but they were down double-digits after fifteen minutes of play on Saturday afternoon.

The Spartans, led by Chiles, racked up 128 total yards in the first quarter, keeping the Hoosiers on their toes with screen plays and short passes for big yards. Indiana desperately needed a spark before the game got out of hand.

“[Michigan State] made some great plays,” Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said postgame. “A couple of those plays they made on their sidelines were great throws and catches.”

Following a pair of Michigan State scoring drives, the Hoosiers finally got the momentum shift they had been desperately searching for.

On Michigan State's third drive of the afternoon, the Spartans were driving en route to a potential third score in as many tries, but Amare Ferrell picked off Chiles on a pass that Aidan Fisher deflected.

“It was huge,” Indiana defensive lineman Mikail Kamara said of the interception. “They were driving down a little bit and that was a big switch… Amare balled out today.”

Even though the offense didn't score off the turnover, it was a change of momentum that the Hoosier defense clung out to the rest of the way.

From that point forward, the defensive relentlessness thrusted Indiana to new heights in its resounding 47-10 victory in East Lansing Saturday afternoon.

After the offense marched down the field to give the team the lead, Ferrell grabbed his second interception of the afternoon, opening the floodgates for the pending domination.

“We just started to make some plays,” Cignetti said. "We just started to execute, we settled down and started to execute. We took control up front on defense. We got turnovers. Started scoring points. They couldn't punch back."