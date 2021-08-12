Farrell 50: Countdown of top CFB players rolls on with Nos. 31-35

Here is my list of the top 50 players in college football for the 2021 season. Let’s continue with Nos. 31-35. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

35. WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

The skinny: Dotson initially committed to UCLA, but then he flipped to Penn State during an Early Signing Day public announcement. After two productive seasons with the Nittany Lions, Dotson took his game to a higher level in 2020 with 52 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also returned punts, which included a touchdown return last season. Farrell’s take: Dotson doesn’t get enough respect around the country as an elite receiver and I’m not sure why. He’s not the biggest receiver but his hands are elite and he can make some circus catches. Surpassing 1,000 yards this year is likely.

*****

34. George Karlaftis, Purdue

The skinny: Karlaftis committed to Purdue in the fall of his junior season but Michigan and many others continued to pursue the four-star defensive end. Despite all the efforts by others, the West Lafayette, Ind., standout stuck with the Boilermakers at the end. An injury cut Karlaftis’ 2020 season down to only two games, but expectations for this fall are high that he performs at a level similar or higher to his true freshman season when he finished with 54 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks. Farrell’s take: After a big freshman season I expect a return to form for the big lineman who can beat you with power and technique. He’s also very solid against the run and his motor doesn’t stop.

*****

33. DB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

The skinny: Hodges-Tomlinson, the nephew of LaDainian Tomlinson, had a somewhat low-key recruiting process, eventually committing to TCU a couple of weeks before National Signing Day. After a somewhat quiet true freshman season, Hodges-Tomlinson turned in an All-American season in 2020 with 26 tackles and 13 pass break-ups, which ranked him second in the country. Farrell’s take: He’s not big but he makes plays and is so good at getting his head around and finding the ball it’s uncanny. He’s just an instinctual player who plays bigger than his size.

*****

32. WR Ty Fryfogle, Indiana

The skinny: Fryfogle committed to Indiana over his only other two offers, Ole Miss and Idaho, after a January official visit to Bloomington. Coming off two productive seasons with the Hoosiers, in 2018 and 2019, Fryfogle became one of the top wide receivers in the Big Ten in 2020 with 37 receptions for 721 yards and seven touchdowns in only eight games. Farrell’s take: Fryfogle has size and he’s a great 50-50 guy who snatches the ball away from opponents. He’s also a red zone nightmare and will likely top 60 receptions this season.

*****

31. DB Malachi Moore, Alabama