Indiana football wide receivers Donaven McCulley and Omar Cooper spoke with the media on Wednesday, following the conclusion of fall practice 11. Below is their full Q&A, as well as a partial transcript of each conversation.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1R6bERYRThfU25ZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

On being pushed by Coach Cignetti to grow... McCulley: Coming back to Indiana just talking to coach, I told him to coach me hard. Him getting on me in the spring and challenging me it kind of helped me really learn how he operates and learn how the team operates. I really just kind of took the initiative to really get in my playbook more. On the decision to return to Indiana... McCulley: Coach Cignetti and Coach DO (Derek Owings), Coach (Mike) Shanahan were showing me numbers and that the proof is in the pudding. I was just like I’m going to take a chance on them, and I think I made the right decision. On the receiving room's depth... McCulley: We’re extremely deep at the receiver position. I feel like we’ve got an entire room of guys that can go out and make a play and really take over the game. I feel like us having a deep receiver room is going to really affect DBs because it’s just going to keep rolling. We’ve got guys rotating. On the connection with the receivers and the quarterback room... McCulley: As a receiver, you always have to get along with your quarterback. Me, Kurt (Kurtis Rourke), Tayven (Jackson), all the other receivers we get along pretty well. Even the young guys get along with them, it’s a great relationship.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0NCcFJON1ByS0dzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=