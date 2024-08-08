PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05REdRNDIxTEVDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Fall Camp Q&A: Offensive lineman Carter Smith

Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Indiana football offensive lineman Carter Smith spoke with the media on Thursday following the conclusion of fall practice six.

Below is his full Q&A, as well as a partial transcript.

Q: On how Coach Bob Bostad being back has helped the offensive line...

Smith: Keeping two guys on the same offensive line with a complete staff change is huge for us. Me and Mike (Katic) are kind of the frontrunners right now, but we have a lot older guys that came in from JMU as well. So, it's all on us to lead the way for the young guys, and I feel like they're progressing pretty well, too. As a whole unit, it's been going pretty good for us. We're making progress every single day, new installs and yeah, we're getting rolling.

Q: On how Coach Bostad has changed in his coaching since the implementation of the new staff...

Smith: I would say he hasn't changed at all, honestly. We'ev kept the same coaching points as we did last year. Obviously, we saw a steady growth last year from 2022 with him coming onto the staff. He's kept all the same coaching points regardless of what the plays are.

Q: On his decision-making process to come back to IU after entering the transfer portal...

Smith: Keeping (Bob) Bostad was huge for me. He's very highly regarded. He's been in the NFL, he's been all over college football, so with experience like that there's no way I wouldn't come back.

–––––

