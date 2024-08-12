PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05REdRNDIxTEVDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Fall Camp Q&A: Curt Cignetti (08/12/24)

Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media on the Monday, as the Hoosiers began week three of fall camp.

Below is his full Q&A, as well as a partial transcript.

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL01NTWxfRVFqMFpvP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Cignetti: The scrimmage on Saturday, I liked the energy, the effort, the competition. Still a lot of things to clean up –– assignment wise, pre-snap penalties, turnovers, stuff like that. I thought (Kurtis) Rourke had a good day, he really has separated himself pretty significantly in that scrimmage. We’re still developing players, depth and scheme. It’s an important week.

On the quarterback position...

Cignetti: I think (Kurtis) Rourke stacks days. He had an off-day or two last week where maybe he wasn’t really good in seven-or-seven but came back and had a really good two-minute drill something like that, but for the most part he’s been playing good football. Now, always room for improvement for anyone on this football team, any coaching staff member, never satisfied. But (he’s) consistent, and knows how to play quarterback, a lot goes into that position, he’s an extension of a coach. And he’s got to make good decisions, choices and decisions that are going to lead to give you the best chance of success as a football team. Sometimes it might not be making the spectacular play, it might be getting you back to normal down-and-distance situation, but it also highly involves processing information, finding the open guy and getting them the ball. Nothing has really changed there in terms of how I feel coming out of spring. Tayven (Jackson) is capable of making the wild play, but there has to be more play-in, play-out consistency, eye discipline, focus, eyes downfield, making the right reads, securing the football, not turning the ball over, proper footwork and run game so we don’t have fumbles in the run game, things of that nature. And the two freshmen (Tyler Cherry and Alberto Mendoza) are getting better.

On what he saw from the defense in the first scrimmage...

Cignetti: We thudded the scrimmage. Any time you thud the scrimmage it’s really kind of hard to run the football because you can’t take into account broken tackles or perimeter tackles, but put good pressure on the quarterback, pretty solid for the most part against the run, have to contain the quarterback a little bit better when he’s in the pocket, particularly a guy that has some athleticism, we’ll have to improve on that. In the opener, FIU has a pretty crafty, athletic quarterback. Gave up a few explosives, a little bit like the offense, there was good, there was bad, there was ugly. But it’s significantly better than it was in the spring, which the goal coming into fall camp the second time through it, more consistency in performance, play in, play out, high level, we’re not there yet, and we still have things to install.

On the offensive line's progress...

Cignetti: Solid I’d say, still some technique, things to clean up, so we can protect the quarterback a little better. Our defense is a handful when it comes to protecting the passer because schematically (Bryant) Haines knows how to get to the quarterback. So he challenges those guys up front. Eye discipline and footwork.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2luZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2ZhbGwtY2FtcC1xLWEtY3VydC1jaWduZXR0aS0wOC0xMi0yNC0i LAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwog IH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3Jl YXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVu dHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAg IC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNv IHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0g Imh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFy ZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2Fy ZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUy RiUyRmluZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZmYWxsLWNhbXAtcS1h LWN1cnQtY2lnbmV0dGktMDgtMTItMjQtJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDImY3Y9Mi4w JmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21T Y29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK