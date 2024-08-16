Indiana football offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines spoke with the media on Friday following the team's conclusion of fall practice 12. Below is their Q&As, as well as partial transcripts for each conversation.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzc2RkJKdlNQUzdjP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Q: On what he has seen out of Kurtis Rourke... Shanahan: I think he is pretty much the guy we've seen on tape, and he is doing his best to continue to grow and improve. Coach [Tino] Sunseri has done a great job with him; teaching him the nuances of the offense and, not only the scheme on the surface level, but the true nuances within each play. I think you just see him continue to get better and better. He has worked on his body this offseason and I think he made another step in that direction over the summer, as well. Q: On his time with Curt Cignetti... Shanahan: I really enjoy working with him [Cignetti] and working for him. He is a guy who I have learned a lot from since 2016, my first job with him at IUP coaching the receivers. Just continuing to learn and I feel like I get pushed every single day to be the best that I can be. He does a good job of making sure every person in the building is someone that has high character and is fun to be around. It makes coming to work every day more enjoyable, whether it is coaches or players, anybody on his staff. It is kind of a no brainer for me. Q: On how he has meshed with Cignetti since 2016... Shanahan: There was not one particular moment [when it all clicked with us], I feel like we have been through a couple of different spots, difference levels, different schools, and I think naturally when he kept continuing to climb, my goal was to coach at this level. So, whenever he presented the opportunity, I jumped on it right away. I just feel like we mesh, and we see the game the same way. We have the same core principles and values, which you have heard him speak about, but when it comes to scheme or fundamentals and Xs and Os, we're definitely in line. Everybody in our offensive staff room is aligned.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1haMEg5TlFqclNNP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=