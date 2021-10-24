Failing to meet expectations, IU trying to turn page on disappointing year

Indiana came into the 2021 season ranked No. 16 in the AP preseason poll, the first time ranked in the preseason since 1969.

Now, after a 54-7 loss against No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday, the Hoosiers sit at 2-5 (0-4) and are in real danger of missing a bowl game.

Outside of its loss to No. 9 Michigan State, Indiana has struggled to be competitive in most of the five losses.

Indiana lost by 28 to Iowa, 14 to Cincinnati, 24 to Penn State and then 44 to Ohio State.

“You know, it's not anywhere close where any of us thought it was going to be,” IU head coach Tom Allen said.