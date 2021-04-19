Indiana secured a commitment from 2021 4-star Tamar Bates on Monday. He joins 4-star center Logan Duncomb as the two commitments in IU's class of 2021.

Bates is ranked the No. 57 prospect in the class of 2021.

The Kansas native transferred from Piper (KS) High School to national-power IMG Academy (FL) ahead of his senior year. As a junior, Bates averaged 22.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He also shot 58 percent from the field and 44 percent from three. This year, he helped lead IMG to GIECO Nationals.

Bates recently re-opened his recruitment after decommitting from Texas following the departure of head coach Shaka Smart to Marquette.

What is Indiana getting with Bates? TheHoosier.com caught up with Rivals' National Analysts Rob Cassidy, Jamie Shaw and Dan McDonald for their take on the newest Hoosier.