Expert Opinion: Breaking down Hoosiers in the NFL Draft
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
With a week to go until the 2022 NFL Draft, odds are good at least one member of the Indiana football team will hear their name called during the draft, but the question is which one.
TheHoosier.com talked to Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell about which former Indiana standout has the best chance to hear his name called as both wide receiver Whop Philyor, and safety Jamar Johnson have seen their draft stock rise recently.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news