Exhaustion leads to Indiana being outplayed in 82-53 loss to Saint Mary's

Indiana came into tonight's first round game versus Saint Mary's in the NCAA Tournament with a ton of momentum. They had just came off a big run in the Big Ten Tournament, received an invite to the big dance for the first time since 2016, and had just beaten Wyoming in the First Four.

However, an Indiana team that is usually very competitive at the least failed to show any fire in the 82-53 beatdown they received from Saint Mary's.

You can make any excuses that you would like to whether it be travel, lack of energy, defense, or whatever.

When you simply look at it, Indiana was just exhausted and outplayed by Saint Mary's.

"You've got to give Saint Mary's credit," said Mike Woodson. "I have nothing but love and respect for Coach Bennett. I thought his team competed at a much higher level than we did tonight."