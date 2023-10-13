BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Earlier this week, Mike Woodson, Trey Galloway and Xaiver Jonhson made their way to the annual Big Ten Media Days. Indiana is just a few weeks away from starting their season and all the excitement around the start of college basketball can already be felt in the crisp October air. Indiana is coming off a round of 32 appearance making the NCAA tournament for the second straight year under Woodson. Led by Trayce Jackson-Davis, last year’s Hoosiers consisted of several veteran players and the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The mix of Miller Kopp, Race Thompson, one of the best players in all of college basketball, and an NBA-ready point guard worked well for Woodson.

That won't be the case for this upcoming Hoosier team. Ten new faces will make their debut for the cream and crimson this upcoming season with a mix of experienced transfers and young talent. They’re the new kids on campus. A team with unknown strengths and weaknesses. There’s excitement about this team and although there might be some uncertainty behind the newly concentrated roster, one thing is for sure: this team has more than enough talent. As the summer went on, this year’s freshmen class continued to add pieces. At first, Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton were the only newcomers for the squad. That duo had given Woodson and his staff the No. 31 overall recruiting class in the country, but the Hoosiers weren’t done just yet. In a modern-day recruiting battle, the Hoosiers were able to scoop up one of the top targets in Mackenzie Mgbako. This was big for Woodson. Mgbako was a highly touted player that several top programs wanted to have. Now, Mgbako will get set for his first season in Bloomington. “We were high on him when he came on the board in terms of being recruited,” Woodson said. “Once he made the commitment to us, he has come in this summer and really worked…He has a lot of work that he has to put in to get to where he needs to go in terms of helping us win basketball games. "I've got a bunch of young players that I've got to teach. A couple of sophomores that were freshmen last year, that I'm expecting big things from, but he's a piece to the puzzle that we're hoping that can step in and play right away and do some nice things for our ball club.” More: Mackenzie Mgbako to be 'a big part' of Indiana's puzzle in year one Indiana picked 6th in Big Ten, Mackenzie Mgbako preseason Freshman of the Year

Coming back for their second year is the trio of Kaleb Banks, CJ Gunn, and Malik Reneau. Improvement has been the main foucal point in conversations regarding all three of the second-year players. So far this offseason, all three players have been about taking that next step. Reneau took on a whole-body transformation getting into the best shape of his life while both Banks and Gunn improved in areas of their game over summer camps adding an enticing level of confidence heading into the season. This is year two for this group and Woodson didnt hide his expectations for this group. He’s seem them work hard over the summer and wants to see those same results from practice, out on the court. “Again, a lot of that had to do with the fact that he stuck around this summer,” Woodson said. “Most of my guys stayed in Bloomington this summer and put the work in, which they needed to do. I'm expecting big things out of him because he's very talented and can do a lot of things on the floor. So he's just got to continue to work. "I'm pleased where he is today as well because he has been working his butt off, but we've got a couple of other sophomores with C.J. and Kaleb Banks that I'm expecting some big things. I can't wait on them. I need them to be ready to play this season.”

The other part of Indiana’s new roster is the transfers. Nowadays, you have to go out into the portal and search for optimal pieces that can contribute to your team. Woodson did exactly that. The biggest additions for the Hoosiers were junior Ball State transfer Payton Sparks, veteran forward Anthony Walker from Miami (Fla.), and former five star recruit Kel’el Ware from Oregon. Walker and Sparks add a veteran level of security for this Hoosier squad and will be nice assets to the front court. Walker’s best career numbers came back during the 2020-2021 season. At his peak, Walker was averaging 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks per game. His role slowly faded in his final two years at Miami but the fifth year senior adds a veteran presence alongside his energetic and entertaining personality. Sparks had two very successful years at the mid-major level. A two-time All-MAC conference player, Sparks found success early on with Ball State. His freshman season was highlighted by winning MAC Freshman of the Year and year number two saw an increase in his points, rebounds, assists per game. Both Walker and Sparks looks to be solid additions to this years team.

The last transfer for the Hoosiers is a 7-foot-2 center who was once a highly touted recruit. Ware has gotten a solid amount of attention from across the country as people wonder what he will be able to do in his new found home. Ware never seemed to have found a grove when he was playing for Oregon but a new belief was grown inside the once five-star recruit. Ware has the chance to be a game changer. His natural size and radiating potential made his attractive in the eyes of Woodson. His coach believes in him. His teammates believe in him. Now, come Nov. 7, Ware just has to go out and show Hoosier fans what he can become. “He is a very skillful player,” Woodson said. “The first time I've coached a 7'2" guy after all the years I've spent in the NBA. It's just a matter for him I think of getting comfortable with the Big Ten and working hard. I think a lot of these young players, they truly believe they work hard, and I've always felt there's another level that you can always reach as a player. I've got to get him to that level. He has been working. He stuck around this summer and put in a lot of time. I'm pleased with his work ethic, but he still has a long way to go I think.” More: The Almanac lists Kel'el Ware as top-10 potential breakout star