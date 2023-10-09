News More News
ago basketball Edit

Indiana picked 6th in B1G Media Poll, Mgbako preseason Freshman of the Year

Experience the art of dining at Feast, where everything is made from scratch daily.
Experience the art of dining at Feast, where everything is made from scratch daily.
Mason Williams • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@mvsonwilliams

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – On Monday, the seventh annual official/unofficial Big Ten men's basketball media poll was released – conducted each year by The Athletic's Brendan Quinn and Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch.

The poll surveys two writers from each of the 14 representative schools in the conference, gathering the input of 28 writers across Big Ten country.

Indiana men's basketball was picked to finish sixth in the conference this upcoming season, receiving 244 votes. The article explains that the Hoosiers were picked as high as fourth and as low as ninth in the league ahead of this upcoming season.

In addition, five-star freshman Mackenzie Mgbako was picked as the league's preseason Freshman of the Year, receiving 19 first place votes. Sophomore transfer center Kel'el Ware received two votes to be the conference's transfer of the year.

More: Indiana basketball announces 2023-24 TV designations and tip times

The full results of the poll are as follows:

1. Purdue – 388 votes, 24 first-place votes

2. Michigan State – 368 votes, four first-place votes

3. Maryland – 304 votes

4. Illinois – 301 votes

5. Wisconsin – 276 votes

6. Indiana – 244 votes

7. Ohio State – 228 votes

8. Northwestern – 195 votes

9. Iowa – 164 votes

10. Rutgers – 147 votes

11. Michigan – 131 votes

12. Nebraska – 90 votes

13. Penn State – 71 votes

14. Minnesota – 33 votes

Mgbako was the runaway selection for the league's freshman of the year award, as only four other players received votes: DeShawn Harris-Smith (5), Xavier Booker (2), Myles Colvin (1) and Scotty Middleton (1).

Mackenzie Mgbako, an incoming wing/forward at Indiana, is a potential new star in the league and received 19 votes as Freshman of the Year. Considering what Indiana lost this offseason (Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, Tamar Bates), he’ll be key in the Hoosiers’ attempt to keep momentum in Year 3 under Mike Woodson.
— Brendan Quinn, The Athletic

The article also included picks from the 28 writers for preseason First and Second Team All-Big Ten nominations, but no Hoosiers were included in the league's top 10 players. Xavier Johnson received four votes, Mgbako recevied four and Kel'el Ware received one nod.

Indiana is under two weeks from the unofficial tip-off of their season with Hoosier Hysteria on Homecoming weekend, Friday, Oct. 20. The Hoosiers' first preseason exhibition comes at the end of the month.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}