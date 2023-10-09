BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – On Monday, the seventh annual official/unofficial Big Ten men's basketball media poll was released – conducted each year by The Athletic's Brendan Quinn and Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch.

The poll surveys two writers from each of the 14 representative schools in the conference, gathering the input of 28 writers across Big Ten country.

Indiana men's basketball was picked to finish sixth in the conference this upcoming season, receiving 244 votes. The article explains that the Hoosiers were picked as high as fourth and as low as ninth in the league ahead of this upcoming season.

In addition, five-star freshman Mackenzie Mgbako was picked as the league's preseason Freshman of the Year, receiving 19 first place votes. Sophomore transfer center Kel'el Ware received two votes to be the conference's transfer of the year.