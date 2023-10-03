Indiana is featured on BTN and BTN+ 15 times, Fox and FS1 seven times, Peacock five times, CBS three times and ESPN twice.

Indiana basketball and the Big Ten conference has announced the initial tip times and TV designations for the 2023-24 men's basketball season, per release.

The Big Ten Conference announced the times and television designations for the men’s basketball season on Tuesday morning.

The Hoosiers will be featured on BTN or B1G+ 15 times this season, including home conference tilts against Maryland (Dec. 1) and Iowa (Jan. 30). B1G+ will carry both exhibition games and the home game against Kennesaw State (Dec. 29).

FOX and FS1 will showcase the Cream and Crimson seven times, including primetime game slots against Ohio State (Jan. 6) and at Purdue (Feb. 10).

Peacock will hold the rights to five IU games. The Hoosiers will debut on the streaming platform at Michigan (Dec. 5) while also hosting Purdue (Jan. 16) and Wisconsin (Feb. 27).

Indiana will play three times on CBS, including the return game against Kansas (Dec. 16) and the season finale against Michigan State (March 10).

The ESPN family of networks will house the Hoosiers for both contests in the Empire Classic Benefitting the Wounded Warrior Project Presented by Continental Tire. Indiana will also be broadcast on ESPN2 for the Holiday Hoopsgiving matchup with Auburn (Dec. 9).

Peacock will air the first round of the 2024 Big Ten Tournament. The second round and quarterfinal round will be shown on BTN, while the semifinals and championship games will be broadcast on CBS.

Below is the full schedule: