BLOOMINGTON – When Mike Woodson took over as head coach back in 2021, he promised to bring this program back to the top. Alongside that promise, Woodson also said he wanted to bring in the very best to play for his team. This year's incoming recruiting class consisted of four-star guard Gabe Cupps, four-star guard Jakai Newton and a few notable transfers like Payton Sparks, Kel'el Ware, and Anthony Walker. The Hoosiers were excited about what they were bringing in and then somewhat out of nowhere, a bidding war unfolded. One of the top talents across the nation, Mackenzie Mgbako, de-committed from Duke University and began what would be a month-long recruiting battle between Mike Woodson and some of the best college coaches around. As soon as Mgbako reopened his recruitment, multiple schools began to flood him with interest. Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, and St.Johns would ultimately be the four finalists for the 5-star prospect.

Mgbako was a McDonald's All-American in 2023.

The gate was wide open and now Woodson had to face off against the others. The sweepstakes were more than interesting. Bill Self and the Jayhawks were the clear-cut favorites to land Mgbako but then in a bit of a shocking move, Mgbako would make his decision and become the newest Indiana Hoosier. Woodson promised big things when he took over as head coach and now we were seeing those promises coming into fulfillment. “Listen, when I took this job, I made it clear to my staff that we had to go and recruit the best players, and they were like, damn, you just got here, you just can't go to the top, and I'm like, why not?” Woodson said. “I think we've positioned ourselves to be able to sit at the table with all the top players. That's not to say you're going to get them, but if you're not sitting there, then you don't have an opportunity at all.

Mgbako meets the media for the first time as a Hoosier during Indiana basketball media days earlier in September. (Bobby Goddin, Herald-Times)

Mgbako became Indiana’s second-highest recruit ever to join the storied program adding a new special feeling of excitement across campus. The expectations were now raised. You’ve brought in one of the most highly touted players in the country and a freshman who could help lead this season to multiple levels of success. Fast forward to September, and the hype around Indiana’s prized recruit is already building. With a physical and smart style of play, Mgbako is going to be a big part of what Indiana is trying to accomplish this season. Although he’s just a freshman, he adds a sophisticated dynamic to this young group. He’s already physically gifted compared to most freshmen and plays with a smart level of basketball. This team as a whole has a new and exciting feel, and the frontcourt is no exception. Mgbako is going to be put to work early, but with the level of talent that he brings, Indiana can’t wait to get him involved. “I'm expecting big things from him,” Woodson said at Indiana basketball media day. “There's a lot that's got to be done between now and the time we step out on the floor against Marian and start playing actual basketball, but Mackenzie is a big part of the puzzle. That's why we went and recruited him.” Woodson and his staff have all the belief in the world for Mgbako. He was quick to talk to Indiana back when his recruitment opened up and with a little bit of help from his mother, Daphne, it seems to be a perfect match. It’s an exciting time for this team. There’s still a lot that needs to be seen, analyzed and answered but the formula is there – the Hoosiers just have to plug in the numbers. Mgbako came to Indiana to be a crucial part of a team and that's exactly what he will be.

Mgbako spoke of his aspirations for his first, and possibly only, season in Bloomington at Media Day. (Bobby Goddin, Herald-Times)