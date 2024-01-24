BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When Xavier Johnson scored 18 points in just his second game back from injury against Ohio State, the sixth-year senior guard appeared to have turned a corner.

He hadn't felt like himself, Johnson said, and was forcing it too much in his return versus Nebraska just three nights prior. While starting, he played just 14 minutes and went scoreless in an ugly road loss to the Huskers.

Mike Woodson knew he wasn't productive enough, even despite the small workload, but still kept his faith in his appointed team captain. He knew his point guard was forcing it, but in reward for his trust that evening, his impact earned Johnson a game ball.

"I let the game [come] to myself," Johnson said the night of January 6, reflecting upon his performance in IU's win over the Buckeyes. "I trusted my coaching staff, my teammates to make the right play."

In the four games since, that production has yet to replicate itself. Outings of 24, 17, 20 and 24 minutes have netted just three made field goals total. He's been tagged with flagrant fouls on two separate occasions – one worth an ejection in Piscataway after a low blow to Rutgers' Antwone Woolfolk, and a deliberate shot to the chest against Purdue's Zach Edey.

As of late, he's lost his starting job to freshman guard Gabe Cupps, who's assumed the role he once was just keeping warm while Johnson worked to return from his lower body injury.

But lingering questions about suffering guard play – a season-long trend for this year's team still not rectified two-thirds of the way through the year – and a week-long break between games has raised the question over who should quarterback the Indiana offense on the floor to begin games down the season's stretch.

Johnson scored eight points and had a couple of drives in the second half of Friday night's game at Wisconsin that looked, to the naked eye, reminiscent of his past flashes of positive output. Finding consistency, however, remains a struggle.

"I thought he was better [Friday]," Woodson said postgame in Madison. "I thought he showed some signs of trying to lead and do the right thing. So we'll look hard at it this week, see if he can earn his spot back. If he does, then we'll probably have him back in the lineup. It all depends on how he comes to work and produces in practice to get where he needs to get.

"We've just got to get some guard play for this team, get them going."