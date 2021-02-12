There are not too many things surrounding the game of football that surprise Roswell High School (Ga.) cornerback Ethan Nation.

However, his recent offer from the Indiana Hoosiers would be one of the things that surprised the Class of 2023 standout and Under Armour All-American.

He told TheHoosier.com recently that he was surprised when the offer came because he had not had a discussion with the Hoosiers.

"I was pretty shocked because I didn't have any conversation or contact with anyone from Indiana, but I was pretty close with Coach Warren while he was at Georgia. When he got the defensive coordinator job at Indiana, he offered me," Nation said.