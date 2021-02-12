 Ethan Nation talks Indiana offer, relationship with Charlton Warren
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-12 08:57:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Ethan Nation talks Indiana offer, relationship with Charlton Warren

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

There are not too many things surrounding the game of football that surprise Roswell High School (Ga.) cornerback Ethan Nation.

However, his recent offer from the Indiana Hoosiers would be one of the things that surprised the Class of 2023 standout and Under Armour All-American.

He told TheHoosier.com recently that he was surprised when the offer came because he had not had a discussion with the Hoosiers.

"I was pretty shocked because I didn't have any conversation or contact with anyone from Indiana, but I was pretty close with Coach Warren while he was at Georgia. When he got the defensive coordinator job at Indiana, he offered me," Nation said.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}