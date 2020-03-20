Eric Gordon Sr talks Indiana AAU hoops on ISB
FRIDAY'S COYLE & LEARY: We're joined by Eric Gordon Sr to talk about the affects on the Spring/Summer AAU circuit & players. Scott Dolson is introduced as Indiana's next AD, Kevin Brockway joins to talk about it. Anthony Leal wins MaxPreps PoY for Indiana, how will the Mr. Basketball race play out? We talk about it. Unbelievably, there's lots more...
