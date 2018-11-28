Eight different Hoosiers earned postseason accolades from the Big Ten Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Today, Indiana fifth-year senior guard Wes Martin, senior offensive tackle Brandon Knight, redshirt junior wide receiver Donavan Hale and true freshman running back Stevie Scott collected honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition from the coaches, the conference announced today. Martin, Knight and Scott also earned honorable mention recognition from the media.

Senior defensive tackle Jacob Robinson was the team's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient.

Redshirt junior kicker Logan Justus (second team media, third team coaches), fifth-year senior return specialist J-Shun Harris II (honorable mention), senior safety Jonathan Crawford (honorable mention) and redshirt sophomore husky Marcelino Ball (honorable mention) were honored yesterday.

Martin started all 12 games at left guard this season and 37 consecutive to close out his career. He became the fourth Hoosier to appear in 50 games.

Knight started all 12 at right tackle in 2018, started 26 overall and played in 41 total in his career.

Together, they helped IU's offense tally 450-plus yards five times and 200-plus rushing yards four times. Indiana wrapped up the regular season No. 2 in the Big Ten in first downs, No. 3 in completion percentage and passing offense, No. 4 in third down conversions and No. 5 in passing touchdowns.

Hale finished the campaign with 42 catches for 508 yards, third and second respectively on the team, along with a team-high six touchdowns which tied for 10th in the Big Ten.

Scott became the 19th Hoosier to reach 1,000 yards in a single season and finished 14th overall with 1,137 yards, a new true freshman single season program record. He finished second in the conference in carries with 228, fourth in yardage, tied for fourth in total touchdowns with 10 and rushing touchdowns nine, and 10th in all-purpose yardage (101.9). His nine rushing touchdowns were also a true freshman single season program record.

Additionally Scott ranked second in the nation in yardage, 100-yard games and attempts, and third in rushing touchdowns among true freshmen running backs.

