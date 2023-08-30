Eight Hoosiers make NFL rosters after 53-man cuts
By 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, NFL rosters had to be cut down to their initial 53-man squads ahead of the league's opening weekend, marking an end to the preseason.
This past April, Indiana broke a nine-year streak of having a player drafted in the annual NFL Draft when no former Hoosier heard their name called during the three-day event, but Indiana still maintains a respectable footprint in the league.
Eight former Hoosiers are on NFL rosters after the cuts, including:
– OL Dan Feeney, Chicago Bears (7th season, 2017, 3rd-round draft pick)
– TE Peyton Hendershot, Dallas Cowboys (2nd season, 2022, undrafted)
– TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers (6th season, 2018, 4th-round draft pick)
– WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans (4th season, 2020, undrafted)
– OL Caleb Jones, Green Bay Packers (2nd season, 2022, undrafted)
– LB Micah McFadden, New York Giants (2nd season, 2022, 5th-round draft pick)
– S Raheem Layne, Los Angeles Chargers (2nd season, 2022, undrafted)
– LB Cam Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (Rookie, 2023, undrafted)
Additionally, QB Nate Sudfeld (7th season, 2016, 6th-round draft pick) tore an ACL in the Lions' preseason finale and was placed on injured reserve ahead of the season. Former Ole Miss and Indiana DL Ryder Anderson (2nd season, 2022, undrafted) signed to the Giants' practice squad on Wednesday, CB Tiawan Mullen (rookie, 2023, undrafted) signed with the Eagles practice squad and S Jaylin Williams (rookie, 2023, undrafted) signed with the Vikings practice sqaud.
Other former Indiana standouts, however, will be searching for new homes after not making the final cuts for their respective rosters.
Ty Fryfogle, Rodger Saffold, Jamar Johnson, Luke Haggard and a host of others did not have the same fate as some of their former cohorts.
