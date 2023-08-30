By 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, NFL rosters had to be cut down to their initial 53-man squads ahead of the league's opening weekend, marking an end to the preseason.

This past April, Indiana broke a nine-year streak of having a player drafted in the annual NFL Draft when no former Hoosier heard their name called during the three-day event, but Indiana still maintains a respectable footprint in the league.

Eight former Hoosiers are on NFL rosters after the cuts, including:

– OL Dan Feeney, Chicago Bears (7th season, 2017, 3rd-round draft pick)

– TE Peyton Hendershot, Dallas Cowboys (2nd season, 2022, undrafted)

– TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers (6th season, 2018, 4th-round draft pick)

– WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans (4th season, 2020, undrafted)

– OL Caleb Jones, Green Bay Packers (2nd season, 2022, undrafted)

– LB Micah McFadden, New York Giants (2nd season, 2022, 5th-round draft pick)

– S Raheem Layne, Los Angeles Chargers (2nd season, 2022, undrafted)

– LB Cam Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (Rookie, 2023, undrafted)