Not all games are created equal.

Sure, Indiana and head coach Tom Allen want to win every time they step foot on the field, but the trophy games are a goal the Hoosiers the want attain this season. They already have the Old Brass Spittoon in their possession and will look to keep the Old Oaken Bucket this Saturday when the Hoosiers entertain the Purdue Boilermakers at 3:30 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.

A season ago, Indiana knocked off Purdue 44-41 in double overtime, as then quarterback Peyton Ramsey threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed 19 times for 40 yards and two TDs. Sampson James went over the century mark and scored a touchdown.

And, heading into Saturday, this game features two programs headed in different directions.

Indiana enters fresh off a 14-6 win at Wisconsin to improve to 6-1 and is ranked 8th in the country with backup quarterback Jack Tuttle looking for his second start of his career.

Purdue, on the other hand, dropped its fourth straight, falling to Nebraska last week. Under head coach Jeff Brohm, Purdue has had a three-game losing streak in each of his first three seasons and now they find themselves having lost four in a row. It marks the first time the Boilermakers have lost four in a row since 2016 under Darrell Hazel, and Purdue finished with seven losses in a row that year.

Regardless of records, Allen told the media this week that you can throw records out.

"As I explained to our team, it is the biggest game because it's the next one, and it is bucket week. Our focus is on how do we prepare this week to play our very best Saturday. We know we will get Purdue's best," Allen said.

Here's a look at the Purdue Boilermakers.