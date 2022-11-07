Well, it's finally here. Dread it, run from it, Ohio State week always arrives.

Whether it's a late-in-the-year proceeding or a season-opening tilt as it will be in 2023, Indiana's matchup with the powerhouse Buckeyes never seems to come at a promising time. This season, more so than in years past, the Hoosiers' outlook of the meeting is bleak and potentially unforgiving. A hapless, defeated football team in the midst of their second consecutive plummet to the Big Ten's basement traveling on the road to meet possibly the nation's best team, eager to eliminate allegations surrounding their struggles in a "trap game" style environment following this past weekend's escape from Northwestern.

Indiana heads in 3-6, Ohio State a flawless 9-0. Fox and Big Noon Kickoff will have the broadcast.

If Indiana's going to make it a ballgame in Columbus, it's got to be a much, much different football team that takes the field inside the 'shoe. Here's a quick look ahead at the Hoosiers' matchup with *the* Ohio State Buckeyes.