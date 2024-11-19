Early Look: Getting to know No. 2 Ohio State

No. 5 Indiana takes an undefeated 10-0 record into Columbus on Saturday, with an afternoon clash set against No. 2 Ohio State (9-1).
The Hoosiers come in fresh off a bye week and two weeks removed from a 20-15 win over Michigan at home in Bloomington. The Buckeyes enter the contest following a commanding 31-7 win at Wrigley Field against Northwestern last Saturday.
Take an early look at Indiana's week 13 opponent, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
KEY PLAYERS
- Quarterback Will Howard: Will Howard came over to Ohio State this offseason via the transfer portal after four seasons at Kansas State. On the season, Howard ranks second in the Big Ten in completion percentage (72.9%), fourth in passing yards (2,484), first in passing touchdowns (24) and second in passer rating (181.9). Howard has thrown just five interceptions this season. The Downingtown, Pennsylvania native has also been a threat with his legs this year. He has six rushing touchdowns on the season.
- Running Backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson: Ohio State has one of the best rushing attack in the Big Ten, and it's not just one guy that carries the load. Quinshon Judkins, an Ole Miss transfer, has been the first option in the run game for the Buckeyes this season. He has 723 yards and eight rushing scores on the season. Judkins is averaging 6.0 yards per carry and 72.3 yards per game. TreVeyon Henderson has also been great, totaling 662 yards on the ground and five rushing touchdowns this season. Henderson is averaging 7.4 yards per carry and 66.2 yards per game. Judkins and Henderson have combined to tally 27 receptions for 207 yards through the air and three receiving touchdowns.
- Wide Receivers Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith: The Buckeyes boast a deep and talented receiving corp, yet Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith are at the top two weapons out wide. Both wideouts have 49 receptions through Ohio State's first 10 games of the season. Egbuka, who will be one of the first wide receivers taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, has 612 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on the year. Smith, a true freshman, has 865 receiving yards and nine touchdown grabs -- those numbers rank second and first in the Big Ten respectively.
- Defensive End Jack Sawyer: A Pickerington, Ohio native, Jack Sawyer has a chance to hear his name called in the first round of next year's NFL Draft. Sawyer has 38 total tackles this season, three tackles for loss and three sacks. The 6-foot-5 and 260 pound edge rusher has five quarterback hits and two forced fumbles on the year as well.
- Defensive Back Caleb Downs: After spending his freshman season at Alabama, sophomore Caleb Downs is one of the top defensive backs in the country. Downs has 46 total tackles this year, adding 6.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks as well. Downs has three pass breakups and one quarterback hurry from his safety position. Not eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft, Downs will likely be one of the first players selected at the 2026 NFL Draft.
KEY STATS
- Ohio State has totaled the third-most rushing yards in the Big Ten this season. The Buckeyes are also tied for the third-most rushing touchdowns in the league.
- Ohio State is second in the Big Ten with 30.0 sacks on the season. Indiana (31.0) is the only team with more.
- The Buckeyes have forced just seven interceptions this year. That ranks fourth-to-last in the Big Ten.
- Ohio State is 37-for-38 (97.4%) in the red zone this season, that's the best mark in the conference. On the flip side, the Buckeyes have allowed their opponents to convert on just 12-of-23 (52.2%) of their red zone trips. That's the best figure in the Big Ten.
- The Buckeyes are the second-least penalized team in the Big Ten, averaging just 4.2 penalties against a game.
OTHER NOTES
- Ohio State fell 14-3 to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl last season.
- This will be the 98th meeting between these two programs. Indiana is 12-80-5 all-time against Ohio State. The Hoosiers haven't beat the Buckeyes since 1988, when they won 41-7.
- The game is set for noon on Fox. Big Noon Kickoff and College Game Day will be in attendance as well.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board