Early Look: Getting to know No. 2 Ohio State

The Hoosiers come in fresh off a bye week and two weeks removed from a 20-15 win over Michigan at home in Bloomington. The Buckeyes enter the contest following a commanding 31-7 win at Wrigley Field against Northwestern last Saturday.

- Quarterback Will Howard: Will Howard came over to Ohio State this offseason via the transfer portal after four seasons at Kansas State. On the season, Howard ranks second in the Big Ten in completion percentage (72.9%), fourth in passing yards (2,484), first in passing touchdowns (24) and second in passer rating (181.9). Howard has thrown just five interceptions this season. The Downingtown, Pennsylvania native has also been a threat with his legs this year. He has six rushing touchdowns on the season.

- Running Backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson: Ohio State has one of the best rushing attack in the Big Ten, and it's not just one guy that carries the load. Quinshon Judkins, an Ole Miss transfer, has been the first option in the run game for the Buckeyes this season. He has 723 yards and eight rushing scores on the season. Judkins is averaging 6.0 yards per carry and 72.3 yards per game. TreVeyon Henderson has also been great, totaling 662 yards on the ground and five rushing touchdowns this season. Henderson is averaging 7.4 yards per carry and 66.2 yards per game. Judkins and Henderson have combined to tally 27 receptions for 207 yards through the air and three receiving touchdowns.

- Wide Receivers Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith: The Buckeyes boast a deep and talented receiving corp, yet Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith are at the top two weapons out wide. Both wideouts have 49 receptions through Ohio State's first 10 games of the season. Egbuka, who will be one of the first wide receivers taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, has 612 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on the year. Smith, a true freshman, has 865 receiving yards and nine touchdown grabs -- those numbers rank second and first in the Big Ten respectively.

- Defensive End Jack Sawyer: A Pickerington, Ohio native, Jack Sawyer has a chance to hear his name called in the first round of next year's NFL Draft. Sawyer has 38 total tackles this season, three tackles for loss and three sacks. The 6-foot-5 and 260 pound edge rusher has five quarterback hits and two forced fumbles on the year as well.

- Defensive Back Caleb Downs: After spending his freshman season at Alabama, sophomore Caleb Downs is one of the top defensive backs in the country. Downs has 46 total tackles this year, adding 6.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks as well. Downs has three pass breakups and one quarterback hurry from his safety position. Not eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft, Downs will likely be one of the first players selected at the 2026 NFL Draft.