Early Look: Getting to know Minnesota

Indiana has two opportunities to scavenge whatever is left of their 2021 season. The first of the two? The PJ Fleck led Minnesota Gophers.

Minnesota has lost their last two games. Most recently, a 27-22 defeat at the hands of Iowa and the week before a very disappointing 14-6 loss to Illinois.

The Golden Gophers enter Bloomington as seven-point favorites at 6-4 (4-3), and having already clinched a bowl game, are just hoping to finish the season on the best note possible. On the other hand, Indiana is trying to salvage every bit of respect left from their fanbase and the rest of the country.

Coach PJ Fleck has been hailed as one of the better coaches in the country over the last 3-4 years. The former Rutgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach is in his 5th season at the helm in Minnesota.

Minnesota ranks as the 3rd best rush offense and 2nd best rush defense in the Big Ten at this point in the season. So, this isn't a great matchup for the Hoosiers.

Here are some key players, notes, and stats to watch as Indiana plays their final home game Saturday afternoon.