Early Look: Getting to know Michigan State

The old brass spittoon is on the line this Saturday as the Hoosiers take on No. 10 Michigan State. The Spartans will come to Bloomington from East Lansing with a 6-0 record, including 3-0 in the Big Ten East.

Head Coach Mel Tucker is in his second season at the helm for Michigan State. After an abysmal 2-5 2020 season with wins over Northwestern and Rutgers, coach Tucker has his guys off to a hot start in 2021.

“Coach Tucker has done a great job there. I know last year was a unique situation… They’re playing hard and are undefeated to this point. They are very physically sound,” said Coach Allen.

You could make the argument that the Spartans still haven’t been properly tested this season, definitely not to the level that Indiana has (Michigan State will be the 4th team the Hoosiers have played in the top 10 this season).

Their best win is definitely a 23-20 victory over Nebraska (2-3) at home, a team that since that loss put up a good fight against No. 8 Michigan on Saturday after stomping Northwestern 56-7 the week before.

The Spartans will come to Indiana with a sense of a wanted vengeance. Indiana beat Michigan State 24-0 last season, the widest margin of victory in the history of the matchup between the two teams.

Michigan State is another level in the Gauntlet that is the Indiana Hoosiers football schedule. Here are some key players, stats, and notes to remember for Saturday afternoon.