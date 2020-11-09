TheHoosier - Early Look: Getting to know Michigan State

Things are at an all-time high for the Indiana football team under head coach Tom Allen.

And why not?

For the first time since 1987, Indiana has knocked off a top ten ranked opponent.

For the first time since 1987, Indiana has knocked off Michigan.

And, for the first time in program history, the Hoosiers have knocked off both Penn State and Michigan in the same season.

However, none of that matters now as Indiana turns all its attention to Michigan State, a team that fell to 1-2 after losing 49-7 to Iowa.

For the Hoosiers, Saturday’s trip to East Lansing for a noon kickoff is another opportunity to remove some demons from recent history, as the Spartans knocked off the Hoosiers 40-31 in a game Indiana should have won.

The game last season was where Michael Penix showed just how great he can be, completing 20-straight passes and finished with 286 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while adding another touchdown with his feet.

With five seconds left, Michigan State kicked a 21-yard field goal and then added a fumble recovery for a score on the final play of the game as Indiana’s hook and ladder attempt failed.

Following the loss, Allen told the media it was hard to face his team in the locker room.

“Tough way to lose. Proud of our team, how our kids fought. It’s hard to face them in the locker room knowing how hard they played. Look them in the eyes, and there’s a lot of tears in there. And there should be,” Allen said.

However, that was then, and this year’s squad has a special feeling to it after knocking off Michigan last week.

But will it be enough to beat Michigan State on the road for the second year in a row?

Here’s a look at the Michigan State Spartans.