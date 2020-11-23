For the Indiana Hoosiers, this week features several unknowns.

How do the Hoosiers bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season?

Will Maryland be healthy enough to play after missing the last two weeks due to a Covid-19 outbreak?

The answer to the second one may be more challenging, as the Terrapins are in a day-by-day, holding pattern after having 23 players and seven coaches test positive for Covid-19, including head coach Michael Locksley.

In a statement, Locksley touched on how disappointing it was for Maryland to have to cancel.

“I am gutted for our team and for our fans,” Locksley said in a statement. “This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we’ve seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together. As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana will begin immediately.”

After having eight players test positive ahead of the Ohio State game, officials canceled that game and Maryland turned its attention to Michigan State, who they were supposed to play last week.

That didn't happen when 17 more players and seven coaches tested positive. As a result, Maryland's last game was Nov. 7 when the Terrapins defeated Penn State on the road, 35-17 to improve to 2-1.

Indiana, on the other hand, suffered its first loss of the season last week, falling 42-35 at third ranked Ohio State.

The Hoosiers, who dropped to 12th in this week's AP Poll, had a career day from quarterback Michael Penix, who finished 27-of-51 for 491 yards, five touchdowns and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. The 491 yards are a career high for Penix. The 51 attempts are a career high for Penix. And the 491 yards are the second most in a single game in Indiana history.

"Mike can do anything. He is special, great playmaker," said wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, who finished with 218 yards on seven catches.

While Penix's arm was amazing, the running attack for Indiana was non-existent.

The Hoosiers were outgained on the ground 307 to 1.

Sampson James had three carries for 10 yards, Stevie Scott had seven carries for 6 yards, David Ellis had one carry for two yards and Penix had three carries for negative two yards.

"I told them in the locker room so disappointed we fell short, but proud of the heart, the fight and toughness of this team. They didn't quit and you had a chance to see they truly are special. We just have to play better," head coach Tom Allen said following the loss to Ohio State.

Here's a look at the Maryland Terrapins.