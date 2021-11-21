Dominant defense paves way for Indiana's 76-44 blowout win over Louisiana

The Rajun' Cajuns were able to get some more offense going in the second half but never got back in the game. Former McDonald's All-American Jordan Brown struggled, only making three of his 15 shot attempts for 10 total points. He was the only Louisiana player to score double figures. Theo Akwuba also had nine points and 10 rebounds.

They didn't relent much in the second half. Louisiana finished the game shooting 19.2 percent from the field and 10 percent from three.

Indiana's defense was absolutely incredible in the first half. At the under-eight minute timeout, Louisiana had scored just six points on 9.1 percent shooting. At one point, the Hoosiers forced 23 missed shots in a row.

The bench unit got some great experience tonight that should serve them well as the season goes on. Khristian Lander had to handle a good deal of ball-handling responsibilities with Rob Phinisee and Trey Galloway out due to injury.

Lander played 24 minutes and showed why he was a five-star recruit on both ends of the court. He played with poise and created for others, scoring nine points along with six assists and six rebounds.

Jordan Geronimo and Tamar Bates also had great games. Geronimo's box score doesn't jump out at you, but he was a terror on defense all game long. Bates also played great defense and continued to score the ball well, tallying 10 points on the night.

The underclassman weren't the only ones who showed out. Parker Stewart had his best game of the season, hitting four 3's and scoring 16 total points. Stewart was finding the open spots on the perimeter and the jump shot was working on both spot-ups and off the dribble.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes. Race Thompson scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds, also playing 19 minutes.

As a team, the Hoosiers shot the ball much better than they have early in the season. They hit 52.6 percent of their threes and 53.8 percent of their total shots. They did struggle to keep control of the ball, however, giving it away 27 times.

Games such as these are very important to develop depth on the roster. Mike Woodson was able to experiment with some different lineups and let his young players ease into the college game. Lander made his case to receive more minutes, and Geronimo looks like he will be a great role player all season.

Indiana has two more games remaining in The Hoosier Classic before taking on Syracuse in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. They'll look to gel even more against an 0-4 Jackson State team Tuesday.