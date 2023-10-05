The Big Ten Conference has released it's Flex Protect XVIII Football Schedule for the next 5 years complete with a dozen "protected " games. What is Flex Protect Plus scheduling you might ask?

Flex Protect Plus is a model devised by the Big Ten to transition away from the soon to be eliminated East and West divisions in the Big Ten. The goal is for teams to play each other more frequently, and the schedule is essentially being made two years at a time. There are 12 protected rivalries with each team having at least one, except for Penn State. These are games that will be annual home and home games. Indiana has one such game with Purdue, of course. Penn State is the only team that does not have any protected games.

Iowa doubled down and has 3 protected games, with Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Does this give Iowa a scheduling advantage? It looks like it on paper and I think it's pretty smart. And I really have to question the logic of the Big Ten Conference allowing a team to lock down 1/3 of its conference slate. One of Iowa's "protected" games is with Nebraska, which has only featured 53 meetings over the course of 131 years. Iowa has also won 8 of the last 10 meetings with the Cornhuskers.

The Hawkeyes series with Minnesota runs deep, all the way back to 1891. And Minnesota actually leads the all-time series 67-47-2. But it's very similar to Purdue leading the basketball series with Indiana. They were both "good" around the turn of the 19th century and built a big series lead. Minnesota won the first 18 meetings and 34 of the first 38 games between the two teams. In the 21st century Iowa has beaten the Gophers for the last 8 years straight and have won 30 of the last 41 contests. Woof.

The Wisconsin series is for real. Even though the Hawkeyes did not lose to the Badgers for an 18 year period, Wisconsin leads that series 49-45-2. Iowa should have to either alternate the Minnesota and Nebraska series, or choose one and go with it. If I were Indiana I would have tried to add either Northwestern or Rutgers as a 2nd "protected rival?" Both of those programs also only have one "protected rival" game. The Big Ten should have a maximum of 2 games you can protect.