 TheHoosier - DJ Matthews' playmaking ability increasingly important for Hoosiers
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-19 13:32:45 -0500') }} football Edit

DJ Matthews' playmaking ability increasingly important for Hoosiers

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana's offense has been lethargic to start the 2021 season and despite another loss on Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, some plays down the field started to arrive.

Coming into this season, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix was averaging 7.5 yards per attempt and was one of the better deep ball throwers in the Big Ten. This year, however, there has been a real lack of deep ball ability as he is averaging just 5.1 yards per attempt.

On Saturday, however, Florida State transfer DJ Matthews started to show his ability as a big playmaker for the Hoosiers.

"Our coaches put together a great plan," Matthews said postgame. "They knew they were going to play man-to-man and they like to pass guys off, play them to the outside. It was about scheming, and the coaches were able to put me in the right places to make plays."

DJ Matthews playmaking ability could be the key ro reviving Indiana's offense.
DJ Matthews playmaking ability could be the key ro reviving Indiana's offense.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}