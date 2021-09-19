DJ Matthews' playmaking ability increasingly important for Hoosiers
Indiana's offense has been lethargic to start the 2021 season and despite another loss on Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, some plays down the field started to arrive.
Coming into this season, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix was averaging 7.5 yards per attempt and was one of the better deep ball throwers in the Big Ten. This year, however, there has been a real lack of deep ball ability as he is averaging just 5.1 yards per attempt.
On Saturday, however, Florida State transfer DJ Matthews started to show his ability as a big playmaker for the Hoosiers.
"Our coaches put together a great plan," Matthews said postgame. "They knew they were going to play man-to-man and they like to pass guys off, play them to the outside. It was about scheming, and the coaches were able to put me in the right places to make plays."
