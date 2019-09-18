He also met future teammates and wide receivers Rashawn Williams and David Baker, and Baker compared him to a current college quarterback who is contending for a Heisman Trophy in 2019.

Georgia 2020 quarterback Dexter Williams committed during his last visit to Indiana in June, but he returned nearly three months later for the first time and felt a different kind of home feeling in Bloomington.

Since committing to Indiana near the end of June, Georgia quarterback Dexter Williams hadn't been back to Bloomington since the official visit he capped by announcing his pledge to the Hoosiers.

That changed when the 6-foot-1, 198-pound Macon native made his way back to IU for the Hoosiers' game against No. 6 Ohio State. Even though Indiana lost by a wide margin, 51-10, Williams said the result didn't influence his feeling about the program at all.

"It was awesome," Williams told TheHoosier.com about his visit. "I know they did not get the win, but the atmosphere was great. I would love to be part of rebuilding something. It makes it that much more special."