"Just being resilient," Williams said postgame. "This team is very resilient. These guys never gave up They knew it was my first start and they gave me what they had... I couldn't have done it without those guys."

Williams, a redshirt sophomore, had not played in a game until two weeks ago at home against Penn State. After taking over just three series into the game last week against Ohio State, Williams got the starting nod on Saturday and brought with him a theme he lives by.

In his first career start, Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams led the Hoosiers to a win and a 17-point second-half comeback in a 39-31 win over Michigan State in double-overtime.

It was a cold, windy and eventually a snowy environment in East Lansing. Coming into this matchup both head coach Tom Allen and Williams discussed the accuracy issues that he had against Ohio State. That and the weather caused for a nearly one-dimensional offense.

Indiana ran the ball 44 times compared to just seven passing attempts. The Hoosiers finished with 257 yards on the ground -- a 5.8 yard per carry average and by far its most impressive rushing game of the season.

Williams was 2-of-7 passing for 31 yards and had 16 carries for 86 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game. Keeping the ball on the ground was a byproduct of the weather and also part of the gameplan throughout the game.

"A little bit of both," Williams said. "We knew the weather coming in... the wind would be blowing. We broke a couple big runs in the first half and wanted to do anything to win."

Indiana opened up with touchdown on the first drive then saw four of the next five drives end in three-and-outs. Indiana would have just one three-and-out in the second half and went on to outscore Michigan State 32-7 after halftime.

"I think he got a little rattled in the second quarter, but you only learn how to handle those situations by going through them and so he now has that in his experience tool kit," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "I just told him to relax and be him. I know he can throw the ball and run the ball... it's a matter of just having feel for the game he had a started to get a great feel for the game, got some key first downs with his legs when the protection broke down and obviously quarterback runs were something we were really trying to do."

William's motto of never laying down was on full display during the second overtime period. On the first play of the drive, Williams threw a strike to tight end AJ Barner to take Indiana all the way down to the one-yard line. It was a 24-yard completion, his second and final of the day.

"Just knowing what this team needed me to do. This team needed me to push the ball down the field at some point in this game," Williams said. "The offensive line did a great job protecting me and I made a throw down the field.

"Just going back to never laying down. I told these guys last week, 'whoever is playing, never lay down for anyone. Give it what you got, the rest will handle itself'. Things aren't going the way we want them to but we just got a 'dub and we are going to try to get another one (next week)."