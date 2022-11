Quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off after a non-contact injury caused him to go down behind the line of scrimmage. Williams was taken to a Bloomington area hospital for further evaluation.

The late-season spark to Indiana's offense saw his season come to an unfortunate end late in the first quarter on Saturday.

The redshirt sophomore QB was in the midst of his second career start, but was playing in his fourth different game this season.

He was 1-1 for 5 yards and rushed four times for nine yards before leaving the game versus Purdue. Coming into Saturday's contest, he had passed for 179 yards and two touchdowns in addition to 156 rushing yards and an additional score on the ground.

As Williams' family and teammates huddled around him on the ground, he was carted off with an air cast on his right leg.

This story will be updated with more information once it is made available.