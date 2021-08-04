Devonte Green makes Summer League debut with Utah Jazz
Former Indiana guard Devonte Green is participating in the NBA Summer League with the Utah Jazz.
In his Summer League debut, he played 15 minutes, scoring 10 points and grabbing three rebounds. He also went 2-of-4 from deep.
He is teammates with former IU forward Juwan Morgan on the Jazz Summer League roster.
Green, who graduated from IU in 2020, played last season in Greece where he averaged 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from three.
Green was mainly a role player throughout the first three seasons in Bloomington, but moved into a key role as a senior. He averaged 10.8 points and shot 35.8 percent from three in his final year as he helped Indiana to a 20-12 record before having its season cut short in the Big Ten Tournament.
The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 120 career games at Indiana. He finished his Indiana career tied for 12th all-time with 164 made threes and 10th in career attempts with 435, shooting 37.7 percent overall.
