Devonte Green announced as the first member of the Indiana TBT team

Per the Assembly Ball Twitter account, former Indiana guard Devonte Green has been announced as the first member of the Indiana Assembly Ball TBT team.

Green, who played for Indiana from 2016-20, has been playing professionally overseas since graduating from Indiana. He is also the younger brother of NBA player Danny Green.

The Brookville, New York native played at Long Island Lutheran High School before committing to Indiana. He was one of the few players that played for both Tom Crean and Archie Miller during his four year career at Indiana.

During his college career, Green averaged 8.0 points shooting 38.5 percent from the field and adding 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. During his senior year at Indiana, he averaged a career best 10.8 points per game before his senior season ended abruptly due to the COVID outbreak in 2020.

Green, along with De'Ron Davis, would be the only four year players in Indiana men's basketball history to not make the NCAA Tournament.

Once graduated, Green entered the 2020 NBA Draft but went undrafted. He would then go onto to play professional ball in Greece in the Greek Basket League for the Charilaos Trikoupis Ball Club and now currently plays for the Larisa Ball Club.

The Basketball League (TBT), what was formerly known as the North America Premier Basketball (NAPB), is a minor league basketball origination. It was started in 2018 and currently has 30 teams that participate in it. The TBT is one of the few minor leagues in basketball that are able to provide players with monthly salaries.

More information on who else will be joining Green on the Indiana Assembly Ball TBT team is coming in the near future.



