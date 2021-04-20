A coaching change has done little to diminish the views 2022 OL Jackson Pruitt of Cass Tech (MI) High School when it comes to Indiana.

Originally offered by former assistant Mike Hart, who has since taken over the running backs position at the University of Michigan, Pruitt recently told TheHoosier.com that Indiana remains high among his offers and the Indiana coaching staff continues reaching out and making him feel welcomed.

"It was and awesome moment and it just was another showing of hard work paying off," Pruitt said. "Since Coach Hart left, the staff has kind of picked up where he left off. Tom Allen has done an awesome job of restoring greatness at the university.

"The thing that stood out the most was how much of a family they are. I still have a strong relationship with the coaching staff that will continue to grow, but the hard part is they’ve never really seen me in person in the past two years, so I will be making a trip there for sure."

In addition to the Hoosiers, Pruitt has offers from the likes of: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Colorado, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Kent State, Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Miami (OH), Penn State, Pittsburg, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, West Virginia, Tulsa and Western Michigan.