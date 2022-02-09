Despite the 59-51 loss to Northwestern, Galloway steps up in starting role

About thirty minuets before tipoff for Indiana at Northwestern, it was announced by Head Coach Mike Woodson that five Hoosiers would be suspended for the game due to "disciplinary reasons."

Those five players included Michael Durr, Khristian Lander, Tamar Bates and starters Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart.

With the forced mix-up in the starting unit, sophomore guard Trey Galloway was inserted into the primary ball handling role.

“I think Trey played really well this game," said teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis.

"He showed his toughness and grit, I think he came off ball screens really well, got downhill, and played really really good defense and for a position that he has not necessarily played in, I thought he did a great job and he is just going to keep working and building from there.”